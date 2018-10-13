Heating pad blamed for Friday evening fire

Shawnee Fire investigators say a heating pad which was left on with no one home caused damage to a northern Shawnee home on Friday evening.

Firefighters from the Shawnee and Overland Park fire departments were called to a home in the 5400 block of Melrose Lane after a neighbor called 911 reporting smoke coming from the house about 6 p.m.

Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands says a heating pad was left on, sparking a fire on a couch.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $1,200.

"It is a good reminder for residents to turn off items when they leave the house," Sands said.

