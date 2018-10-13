Mill Valley football team uses defensive effort to take down Blue Valley

After a road victory over Pittsburg High School Oct. 5, the Mill Valley High School football team returned home to face Blue Valley High School Friday night. Mill Valley (4-3) defeated Blue Valley (3-4) by a score of 18-7.

Mill Valley's defense forced a three-and-out to open the first quarter. After a blocked punt, Mill Valley took over in the red zone.

Senior wide receiver Logan Talley brought Mill Valley inside the five-yard line with a 14-yard catch. Senior running back Cameron Young put his team on the board by rushing for a two-yard touchdown. Mill Valley led Blue Valley by a score of 6-0 with 10:02 left in the first quarter.

Blue Valley went on a 12-play drive following the touchdown. Mill Valley's defense prevented Blue Valley from picking up big yardage plays down the field. The drive was stopped when senior defensive lineman Christian Roth and junior defensive lineman Justin Sanders combined to sack Blue Valley's quarterback.

Mill Valley went three-and-out on its next possession. Blue Valley drove deep inside Mill Valley's side of the field. On fourth down, Blue Valley decided to try to kick a field goal. The field goal missed, and Mill Valley got the ball back with 16.9 seconds left in the first quarter.

Once again, Mill Valley was forced to punt on its next possession. Blue Valley went on a six-play drive following the punt. Mill Valley got the ball back when senior linebacker Sage Sieperda grabbed an interception.

Mill Valley gave the ball back to Blue Valley on the second play of its next possession when it fumbled the ball. Mill Valley's defense forced Blue Valley to go three-and-out on its following possession.

Mill Valley was forced to punt after a 10-play drive. Its defense forced another turnover when sophomore Ethan Kremer recovered a fumble to give his team the ball with 1:56 remaining until halftime.

Neither team could effectively move the ball as the first half came to an end. Mill Valley led by a score of 6-0.

Mill Valley started off fast on its first possession after halftime. Talley grabbed a 20-yard pass from senior quarterback Jordan Preston to move Mill Valley into Blue Valley's side of the field. Two plays later, Young ran in a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 12-0 game with 10:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Mill Valley stopped Blue Valley on a fourth down conversion attempt after a long drive to get the ball back. Mill Valley went on a 13-play drive that ended in a punt.

After four straight punts from both teams, Mill Valley's defense once again managed to stop Blue Valley from converting a fourth down.

On the first play of Mill Valley's next drive, Preston found senior wide receiver Jayce Zukowski wide open down the field for a 56-yard touchdown. Mill Valley led Blue Valley 18-0 with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Mill Valley head coach Joel Applebee talked about the touchdown pass.

"We saw something that we felt like we could take advantage of in (Blue Valley's) secondary. It worked out perfectly. (Zukowski) did a nice job of running a good route and making a nice catch and getting in the end zone," Applebee said.

After two straight punts by both teams, Blue Valley got the ball back for one final drive. On the seventh play of its drive, senior defensive lineman Derek Wiedner sacked Blue Valley's quarterback for a five-yard loss. Blue Valley threw a 23-yard pass on the next play.

Four plays later, Blue Valley scored on a four-yard touchdown pass to make it an 18-7 game with only 5.9 seconds remaining in the game.

Mill Valley ran out the clock to take the victory.

Applebee evaluated his team's performance Friday.

"I couldn't be more proud of them. We had a really good week of practice. This just shows how practice went all week. We did such a great job defensively. Our whole defensive staff did an outstanding job. The kids played their hearts out," Applebee said.

Applebee talked about his team's defensive effort Friday.

"They did an outstanding job. They're playing so fast right now. They're really getting to the ball. They're understanding the whole scheme of things, which is great to see. They've worked really hard, just as the whole group has," Applebee said.

Preston completed 10-of-23 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Young carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 30 yards.

"He's getting better and better. He's getting healthier and healthier. He's really worked hard. It's a team effort. We're playing much better up front. We still have some work to do, but he and the offensive line played very well," Applebee said.

Mill Valley will be back in action Oct. 19, when it will host Blue Valley Southwest in its regular-season finale.