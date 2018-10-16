Archive for Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Letter to the Editor: Shawnee teenager supports proposed community center
October 16, 2018
To the editor:
When reading about the proposed plan to create a community center art 61st and Woodland, I was initially hesitant about the idea.
As someone who is heavily involved with fine arts and went to Shawnee Mission School District my entire life, I first believed that the proposed thirty million dollar budget would best be used in funding of the fine arts.
However, when doing research about community centers in other areas and how it brought the community together I realized that it would be a wonderful addition to the community as a whole.
In 2014, Baltimore got a community center and it created a bond as a community as whole.
This proposed plan will help the community bond and become strong.
A new community center for Shawnee would bring not only the community together but also draw new residences as well.
Amanda Dulny
Millikin University student
2018 Shawnee Mission Northwest High School graduate
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment