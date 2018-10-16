Youth suicide prevention task force to meet Thursday

A task force formed to study and recommend ways to reduce the incidence of youth suicide will meet on Thursday in Overland Park.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at Johnson County Community College, Room GEB 233, 12345 College Blvd., in Overland Park.

It is open to the public.

Clark Flatt, president of the Jason Foundation, Inc., will speak about the work of the foundation and provide information concerning the Jason Flatt Act, adopted by the Kansas Legislature in 2016.

Other speakers include representatives from local schools and coalitions who will provide testimony concerning recent projects, including the recently launched #ZeroReasonsWhy initiative.