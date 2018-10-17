Letter to the Editor: Shawnee resident responds to Oct. 16 letter

Dear Editor,

This is in response to Councilmember Stephanie Meyer’s recent letter to your paper concerning E15 biofuel.

In her letter Ms. Meyer indicates she would like to see President Trump take action to have the EPA change the regulations concerning when E15 can be sold.

I believe that the President has already done that. This was last week and the dates would be Monday 10/8 and Tuesday 10/9. The link is to an article in USA Today:

https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/1574994002

It states:

“A senior White House official said Monday that Trump directed the Environmental Protection Agency to begin rule-making that allows for year-round use of gasoline with 15 percent ethanol or E15. The announcement sets off a review that could make E15 available to consumers as soon as next summer. In addition, the president will seek reforms to biofuels credit trading the White House says will provide greater transparency and help reduce volatility in the market.”

Ray Erlichman

Shawnee resident