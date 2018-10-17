Mill Valley golf team wins first 6A State Championship

As the van pulled up to Mill Valley High School at approximately 10:53 p.m. Tuesday night, a large crowd of students and parents gathered around to celebrate. Earlier in the day, the Mill Valley girls' golf team won the 6A State Championship in Salina with a total score of 323.

"That was super awesome (to see a crowd of people waiting to greet them). Usually, when you think about high school sports, you think about football and basketball," Mill Valley senior Sarah Lawson said. "For girls' golf to be recognized and for people to show up and be super excited for us to win, it's awesome."

Mill Valley was moved up from Class 5A to Class 6A earlier this fall. The golf team's title marks the first 6A State title in Mill Valley's history. Head coach Chris Wallace noted another significant milestone that his team accomplished Tuesday.

"It's not only the first 6A championship. It's the first girls' team championship for any athletic sport that we offer. To raise that banner to be that pioneer for the school, it's really something that we're proud of," Wallace said.

Lawson tied for first at State, and finished second overall, with a score of 73. She lost a playoff round to Blue Valley West High School's Julia Misemer to take a second place spot.

"I don't want to be that person and say that I could have shot better, but there were a couple of parts where I definitely could have dialed in a little bit. I'm definitely more happy about winning this as a team and less about losing my playoff," Lawson said.

Wallace talked about Lawson ending her high school career with a State championship.

"All four years, we've qualified for State. It's the only four years that we've qualified for State in the history of this school. In many ways, she's the banner setter. She's been part of the growth and development of our program," Wallace said. "She's been an outstanding member of this team and an outstanding leader. We're going to miss her greatly."

Freshman Libby Green finished third with a score of 74. Wallace talked about Green's performance.

"It's a blessing. To come in here and be able to compete at that high of a level and not get intimidated by the pressure is a testament to how talented she is. I know she's going to have many more years of good golf to play for us," Wallace said.

Lawson talked about Green's performance.

"(She was) absolutely incredible. I love that girl with all of my heart. I am so proud of her as a golfer and as a person. I can't even imagine that type of player she'll be when she's (a senior)," Lawson said. "The fact that she tied for first at Regionals against me, and we had to go into a playoff was awesome. Now she placed third as a freshman at 6A State. That's not normal. It's super cool."

Green evaluated her performance Tuesday.

"I'm really proud of myself for that. I definitely think I left some strokes out on the course, but I really know that I played very well today. I'm proud of myself for that," Green said.

Junior Hannah Davie placed 20th with a score of 88. Sophomore Ava Van Inwegen placed 26th with a score of 88. Sophomore Megan Haymaker placed 53rd with a score of 100. Sophomore Caroline Lawson placed 73rd with a score of 113.

Wallace talked about what it felt like to see his team win State.

"I'm in total shock. I knew we had that capability, but for it all to fall together like that is great. We never assume it's going to happen, but knowing that it did, these smiles are going to be on their faces for a very long time," Wallace said.

Golfers from Shawnee Mission North High School and Shawnee Mission Northwest High School also competed in the State championship.

Shawnee Mission North senior Katlyn Killeen placed 33rd with a score of 92. Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Sidney Henkensiefken placed 45th with a score of 95.