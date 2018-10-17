St. James soccer team falls to Rockhurst on late goal

— The St. James Academy soccer team traveled across state lines Tuesday night, as it faced Rockhurst High School at Vincent P. Dasta Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. St. James (6-8-1) lost to Rockhurst (13-6-1) in the final minute by a score of 0-1.

St. James and Rockhurst stayed scoreless for the first half, as the defenses for both teams shut down scoring opportunities. St. James had a couple of opportunities to take a lead on two consecutive corner kick opportunities with around 23 minutes remaining in the half, but it couldn't convert.

The second half, like the first, was a defensive struggle. Both teams were able to get more shots on their respective goals, but the game remained scoreless for much of the half. St. James had a chance to take a lead with 3:50 remaining in regulation, but the shot missed.

Rockhurst took the lead by converting a corner kick with 23 seconds remaining in regulation. St. James quickly got the ball near Rockhurst's goal, but a final shot missed. St. James lost by a score of 0-1.

St. James head coach Rick Enna evaluated his team's performance Tuesday.

"When you lose with 23 seconds left, you have a pit in your stomach. It was a great game. Both teams played hard. Both teams had chances. Both teams defended very well. We were very good (Tuesday)," Enna said. "We weren't great finishing our chances. We had a couple of chances to put the game away, but we just didn't get it done. It was a good game."

Enna talked about his team's defense.

"Our defense was great. This was the first game in quite a while where we had been able to prepare for the game. The guys were fresh. They were focused. I think they were very active defensively," Enna said.

Enna talked about how hard it was for his team to convert scoring opportunities against Rockhurst's defense.

"It was very tough. Rockhurst is good everywhere. They have players that are very good on the ball. We had to really be active. We had to be on our A-game just to contain them," Enna said.

Until Rockhurst's game-winning goal, senior goalkeeper Christian Kaufman knocked away several goal opportunities during the match. Enna evaluated Kaufman's performance Tuesday.

"He's a fabulous goalkeeper. I have not seen a better goalkeeper yet this year. He's remarkable. He's put us on his back and his play has inspired us to be better as a team. He's been a huge leader for us," Enna said.

St. James will wrap up its regular season Thursday when it will host Blue Valley High School.