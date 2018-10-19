Shawnee Mission Northwest soccer team ties Shawnee Mission West in regular season finale

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest High School boys' soccer team wrapped up its regular season Thursday night, as it hosted Shawnee Mission West High School at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex. After a physical battle, neither team could come out on top, as Shawnee Mission Northwest (9-4-3) tied Shawnee Mission West (10-5-1) by a score of 1-1.

Shawnee Mission West struck early, as it scored a goal with 37:07 remaining in the first half to take a 0-1 lead. Shawnee Mission Northwest's defense responded to the early goal and prevented Shawnee Mission West from converting any more scoring opportunities over the remainder of the half.

Junior Cameron Ferencz was lost to an injury with 5:45 remaining in the first half. Tempers flared after the play, as a brief argument broke out on the field. Shawnee Mission Northwest was called for a yellow card.

"With us and (Shawnee Mission West), it's a rivalry. Every time we play them, it's going to be a chippy game. It's going to be a physical game. There were some cards. I didn't always agree with the ones (the referee) was pulling out of his pocket, but it was a fun game," Shawnee Mission Northwest head coach Todd Boren said.

Senior Henry Fears had a shot to even the score with 1:40 remaining, but the shot missed, as Shawnee Mission Northwest trailed by a score of 0-1 heading into halftime.

Shawnee Mission Northwest nearly missed another goal at the 39:30 mark in the second half.

After several near misses on goals, Shawnee Mission Northwest finally broke through. With 25:40 remaining in the game, junior Cole Slack took a shot at the goal. The shot deflected off of a Shawnee Mission West player and went into the goal. The score was tied 1-1.

"That (goal) was us in the second half finding our rhythm. (Slack) is tricky with the ball. He was looking to find himself some space near (Shawnee Mission West's goal). We got the deflection, and it was a bit of an own-goal, but we worked to create it and got the equalizer," Boren said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest had two goal kick opportunities with 20 minutes remaining in regulation, but both shots missed. Neither team could break the stalemate as the match went into overtime.

Shawnee Mission West had a shot to end the game near the beginning of the overtime period, but Shawnee Mission Northwest senior goalkeeper Jacob Shreve made a save to keep the game going.

Senior Henry Tomasic left the game with an injury with 5:45 remaining in the first overtime period.

Both teams were called for yellow cards at the 3:32 and 3:11 marks of the overtime period.

Neither team could find a way to score after the first overtime period, and the match went to a second overtime period.

Once again, neither team could find a way to win the game in the second overtime. The match ended in a 1-1 tie.

Boren evaluated how his team performed Thursday.

"In the first five or 10 (minutes), I don't think we played very well. That's when (Shawnee Mission West) got their goal. We came out on our heels a little bit. I think we were nervous with it being senior night," Boren said. "After we settled in, I thought there were aspects of the game where we were the better team. As the game went on, we started to find a rhythm."

In addition to Ferencz and Tomasic, junior Tony Ramos also left the game due to an injury. Boren talked about how tough it was to lose those three during Thursday's game.

"I was literally running out of players. Credit to the guys who finished the game out, because I was running out of substitutions. I was getting down to (junior varsity) guys that I pulled up," Boren said. "All three of those guys are starters. They're strong contributors. They aren't light injuries. I need them back next Tuesday. I don't know if it's going to happen or not."

Thursday night served as a senior night for seven Shawnee Mission Northwest players. These included: Tomasic, Fears, Eli Hodson, Edy Alvarado, Jake Brundrett, Tanner Anderson, and Shreve. Boren talked about his seniors.

"They're a great group of guys. They worked their butts off the entire year. Last year, we had a losing record and finished in seventh place in the (Sunflower) League. We turned it around, and now we're sharing third place (in the Sunflower League). That says a lot about this group," Boren said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest will host Harmon High School Oct. 23 at the Shawnee Mission Athletic Complex.