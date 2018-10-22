Shawnee man killed by vehicle backing up

The Shawnee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a Shawnee man was hit and killed by a vehicle that was backing up on Monday morning.

In a news release, Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department says at around 9:20 a.m. police were dispatched to the 23500 block of West 73rd Street to investigate a crash. The incident occurred in a cul-de-sac just west of Hedge Lane Terrace.

"Arriving officers found a 26-year-old male Shawnee resident in the driveway of a duplex at the address who had been struck by a vehicle backing up," Maj. Larson says in the release. "The person struck by the vehicle died at the scene."

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

"The chaplains with the Shawnee police and fire departments are supporting the people and families involved," Maj. Larson says.

The man's name will not be released until his family can be notified.

