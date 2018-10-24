Shawnee technology company to hold career fair

PowerSchool, a new Shawnee business which specializes in education technology, is looking to employ positions within several departments, including sales, services and support.

It will be holding a Careers Open House from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at its facility located at 7801 Nieman Rd., Suite, 200.

There will be a presentation around 6 pm. There will also be different department leads and team members available to discuss and chat with the public.

Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

Resumes will be accepted at the door.