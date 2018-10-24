St. Joseph Church to hold gift and craft bazaar on Saturday

The annual Gift & Craft Bazaar hosted by the Ladies’ Guild at St. Joseph Parish will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in McDevitt Hall at the church, 11311 Johnson Dr. (church basement, elevator accessible).



There will be 51 tables with hundreds of gifts and crafts available to purchase. New this year include wind chimes, children’s books, calligraphy prints, yard statues, and vintage music.

Raffle prizes will be offered by many of the vendors and the Ladies’ Guild. Among the prizes, the Guild will have a

“Tailgate Package” prize that includes a grill on wheels, with utensils, an ice chest also on wheels, and two lawn chairs.

A continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon refreshments will be provided by the St. Joseph Garden Club at low cost.

Any questions may be directed to Mary Spruk at 913-825-0358.