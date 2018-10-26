Shawnee Fire Department seeks public input on strategic plan

The Shawnee Fire Department wants your input as it hits the half-way mark on its strategic plan.

In 2016, the department embarked on a five-year strategic plan initiative.

During an upcoming series of meetings, it plans to update the community on its progress towards the goals and objectives set in its strategic plan, plus get input on its future direction.

Three informational sessions will be held on Monday, Oct. 29, at the Monticello Library community room at 22435 W. 66th Street.

The times are as followed:

9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.



12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.



6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

These sessions are open to all Shawnee residents, business owners and stakeholders. The same information will be presented at each session.

There will also be a Q&A session and an opportunity for attendees to offer feedback.

“We’re in an informative age—people are curious what we’re doing with their tax dollars,” said Shawnee Deputy Fire Chief Sal Scarpa. “A lot of citizens in our community are civic-minded and they care about what’s going on in the city. We want to help provide them with that information.”

He said the sessions will also be an opportunity to show the public a sneak peak of en exciting new technological feature the fire department will soon offer on its website: a performance dashboard.

“It’s going to make us more transparent,” he said. “Residents can go on the site and be able to see the call volume in their neighborhood, how many calls we receive each day and what types of calls we receive. People want to know what we do every day, so we think this will be really neat. Not many organizations across the country are doing this; we’ll be on the cutting-edge of technology.”

If you’re interested in attending one of the free sessions on Monday, you’re asked to register on the city’s website, by clicking on this link.