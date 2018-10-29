City of Shawnee names new community development director

Shawnee City Manager Nolan Sunderman has announced the promotion of Doug Allmon to Community Development Director.

Allmon has nearly 25 years of municipal planning experience and has spent the last 19 years at the City of Shawnee.

In his previous role as deputy community development director, Allmon served as the lead in the development process, working closely with developers, city staff, planning commission members and board of zoning appeals members.

“Doug has proven himself to be an expert in the field. He’s flexible in his work approach and a leader in the department,” said Sunderman. “I am excited to see what the future holds as Doug moves our Community Development Department forward with an open approach and innovative ideas.”

Allmon earned a Master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Kansas and is a Certified Planner through AICP.

He fills the position that opened up when Paul Chaffee recently retired after more than 30 years with the city.

Allmon began serving in the role on Oct. 15.