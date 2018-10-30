Shawnee Sky Zone introduces state-of-the-art virtual reality, complete location remodel

Virtual reality is now an actual reality at the Kansas City Sky Zone in Shawnee.

The state-of-the-art virtual reality attraction, which opened last weekend, utilizes the latest technology to deliver an immersive gaming experience for multiple players, taking a typically at-home, isolated game experience to an interactive and social level to be shared in real time with friends and family.

“The ability for up to four players to talk live, strategize and experience virtual reality together is a game changer,” said Jay Highley, President of Sky Zone Kansas City and Sky Zone Lee’s Summit. “The opening of this new attraction takes Virtual Reality to a level that the Kansas City Metro has never seen before.”

Sky Zone has partnered with Creative Works and Hologate, the global leaders in Virtual Reality

technology, to bring the attraction to life. The advanced gaming technology creates an immersive and intensely realistic gaming experience where kids and adults alike will feel the rush of the game while fending off zombies, hurling snowballs in a winter wonderland or saving the world from attacking robots.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sky Zone to bring this latest technology to the Kansas City

area.” said Armando Lanuti, CEO of Creative Works. “Sky Zone has taken family entertainment to a whole new level as the fastest growing and largest trampoline park operator in the world. By working together, we plan to take virtual reality to a whole new level.”

Highley added the company’s focus has always been to create a venue where families and friends can engage in active play, but in a world ruled by technology and video games, it has to find new ways to combine fitness and virtual interactive experiences.

The virtual reality experience is the first of numerous new attractions coming to Sky Zone Kansas City.

It is currently in the midst of a full-renovation, which is expected to premiere during its Warrior Weekend on Nov. 30.

The opening day will feature a guest appearance Alex Carson from American Ninja Warrior, a 4-time competitor and 2-time national finalist.

This is the full list of attractions coming to Sky Zone Kansas City:

Wipe Out

Sky Ladder

Hologate Virtual Reality

Warped Wall

Ninja Warrior w/ 9 individual elements

Aerial Silks

Free Climb

Extreme Dodgeball

Battle Beam

Parkour Area

The facility will maintain its Sky Slam, two dodgeball courts, Foam Zone and main court.

Sky Zone Kansas City is located at 6495 Quivira Rd.