Archive for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Shawnee student awarded legacy scholarship
October 30, 2018
More than 170 Kansas State University legacies have been recognized with the K-State Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 171 students who are children and grandchildren of K-State alumni for the 2018-19 academic year.
Alaina DeVolder, of Shawnee, was one of the recipients.
The scholarships are made possible through funds generated by the K-State License Plate program, administered by the Alumni Association for the university.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment