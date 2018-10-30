Shawnee student awarded legacy scholarship

More than 170 Kansas State University legacies have been recognized with the K-State Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 171 students who are children and grandchildren of K-State alumni for the 2018-19 academic year.

Alaina DeVolder, of Shawnee, was one of the recipients.

The scholarships are made possible through funds generated by the K-State License Plate program, administered by the Alumni Association for the university.