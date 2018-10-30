Shawnee student set to perform in ‘Oklahoma!’

The School of Music, Theater, and Dance at Kansas State University will present the classic love story “Oklahoma!” during the first two weekends of November.

The production features Shawnee student Matthew Robison, who is a freshman in music education, as Andrew Carnes and ensemble member.

The story follows Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, who fall in love during a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys.

Against all odds, these two head-strong romantics are determined to create a new life together in a brand-new state.

The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-4 and 8-10 and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Mark A. Chapman Theatre in Nichols Hall.

Tickets are $16 for the general public; $14 for seniors, military, faculty and staff; and $11 for students and youth.

They can be purchased online at k-state.edu/mtd/tickets or by calling 785-236-8638.

Tickets also may be purchased one hour before each performance at the Chapman Theatre.