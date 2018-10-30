SM Northwest event celebrates CIS program

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School will host “Celebrate CIS.”

The event is free and open to members of the public who would like to learn more about the Communities in School program and the work it is doing to support students who are experiencing barriers such as poverty and homelessness.

Lunch will be provided during this event.

Communities In Schools (CIS) is the nation’s largest and most effective dropout prevention organization. CIS of Mid-America, an affiliate of the national organization, provides support services to more than 35,000 students located in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Oklahoma.

If you would like to attend this event, please RSVP to Becca Spielman, CIS of Mid-America’s Area Director for Northeast Kansas, at becca.spielman@cismidamerica.org or 785-554-8570.