Student selected for 2018 Iowa intercollegiate honor band

Greta Christianson, of Shawnee, was one of 11 Wartburg College students selected to perform with the prestigious Iowa Collegiate Honor Band at the Iowa Music Educator’s Conference on Nov. 17.

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Nevada High School auditorium and is free and open to the public.

Christianson plays the bassoon.

“This band is made up of the best of the best college players at Iowa colleges and universities,” said Craig Hancock, Wartburg director of bands.

The 110-member band, conducted by Stephen Peterson, director of bands at the University of Illinois, represents 17 schools from around the state.

Also, earlier this month, Christianson was one of 60 Wartburg College students inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.

Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society.

A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20 percent of their class

Wartburg College’s Phi Eta Sigma members have the opportunity to win additional scholarships through the honor society as well as participate in a variety of social and service events on campus. by the end of the first year.