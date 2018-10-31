Shawnee Mission Northwest soccer team ends postseason run with loss to Olathe East

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest High School boys' soccer team continued its postseason run Tuesday night, as it traveled to the College Boulevard Activity Complex in Olathe to compete against Olathe East High School in State quarterfinal action.

Shawnee Mission Northwest's (11-5-3) season came to an end, as it fell to top-seeded Olathe East (15-3-1) by a score of 0-3.

Olathe East had a chance to take a very early lead, as it took a number of header attempts near Shawnee Mission Northwest's goal with 34 minutes remaining in the first half. Many of the attempts were deflected off of the top of the goal.

Olathe East took the lead at the 31:26 mark of the second half, as a header attempt sailed just over the outstretched hand of senior goalkeeper Jacob Shreve into the back of the net. Olathe East led Shawnee Mission Northwest by a score of 0-1.

Shawnee Mission Northwest had a shot to tie the game with 13 minutes remaining in the half, but the attempt was caught by Olathe East's goalkeeper.

Olathe East had a shot at another goal with 10:16 remaining in the half, but the attempt missed.

Shawnee Mission Northwest trailed Olathe East 0-1 at halftime.

Olathe East had a chance to add a second goal with 35:45 remaining in the second half, but the shot missed.

Shawnee Mission Northwest had a shot to tie the game at the 27:20 mark of the second half, but the attempt was blocked.

Olathe East added a second goal off of a crowded corner kick with 21:44 remaining in regulation. Shawnee Mission Northwest trailed 0-2.

Junior Evan Marchio had a chance to narrow the deficit with 12:02 remaining in the match, but the shot was caught by Olathe East's goalkeeper.

Olathe East knocked through another goal at the 4:08 mark of the second half to take a commanding 0-3 lead.

Shawnee Mission Northwest tried to add a goal with 1:35 remaining, but the shot was blocked.

The clock ran out, and Shawnee Mission Northwest lost by a score of 0-3.

"We obviously needed to play better. This isn't the way we want to go out. (Olathe East) defended us well," Shawnee Mission Northwest head coach Todd Boren said.

Boren talked about how Olathe East's defense managed to take his team out of a rhythm.

"They were really aggressive to the first and second ball. They've got numbers behind the ball. It was difficult for us to find our package to play into. Our possession game was lacking a little. That's a credit to Olathe East and their defense," Boren said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest welcomed back three players — junior Tony Ramos, senior Henry Tomasic, and junior Cameron Ferencz — who were injured in its regular-season finale match against Shawnee Mission West High School. Boren evaluated how those three performed Tuesday night.

"(Tomasic) came up big for us in the last couple of games in his senior season. He got a pretty bad knock against (Shawnee Mission West). He did everything he could to get back for us," Boren said. "(Ferencz and Ramos) gave us what they could. We knew we weren't going to get too much out of (Ramos), but I was glad to see him back on the field."

Boren talked about what the underclassmen on his roster can learn from Shawnee Mission Northwest's run to the State quarterfinals match.

"They learned how to win. We haven't had that for the last couple of years. Any time you can get double-digit wins and finish with a Regional championship, that creates a winning attitude for the young guys to build off of," Boren said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest ended its season with an 11-5-3 record.