Critical injury reported in west Shawnee crash

Shawnee police, fire, and Johnson County Med-Act were called to the railroad crossing near Holliday Drive and Wilder Road about 3:50 Saturday afternoon for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.

Radio traffic indicated firefighters arrived to report a motorcycle and its rider on the ground near a truck and one man down with critical injuries.

"The 66-year-old operator of the motorcycle was transported from the scene by Med-ACt to a local hospital with injuries," Sergeant Travis Meats said in a news release. "Shawnee Police Department Traffic Unit is currently on scene with the investigation."

As of 5:15 p.m., Lake Quivira Police are assisting with blocking all traffic on westbound Holliday Drive near the entrance to the Johnson County Landfill, just west of Interstate 435.

Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department tells Operation 100 News that eastbound traffic on Wilder Road is being turned around at the Mill Creek Streamway Park, just west of the scene.

"We are unsure how long it will be close," Maj. Larson said.

