Football roundup: Maranatha, St. James, De Soto, Mill Valley win season openers

The Maranatha Christian Academy, St. James Academy, De Soto and Mill Valley football teams kicked off their respective seasons with victories on Friday.

Maranatha 72, KC East 22

Maranatha scored at will in its first game of playing 8-man football. The Eagles coasted to a 72-22 win over Kansas City East.

Bryan Burdette’s squad scored in every phase of the game. Quarterback Nate Burdette had a pair of touchdown passes to Brock West to go along with two scores on the ground. The two touchdown receptions accounted for two of West’s four TDs. West also scored on a 45-yard run and a kickoff return.

Gabe Wiley and David He added touchdown runs, and the Eagles also recorded two safeties.

The Eagles will try to keep their offense rolling when they travel to Altoona-Midway at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. James 41, BV Northwest 20

St. James also put up points early and often en route to a 41-20 win over Blue Valley Northwest. The Thunder led 41-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Jack Moellers racked up 300-plus yards from scrimmage. Moellers was 10 of 15 for 221 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and picked up 117 yards and another score in the run game.

The Thunder quarterback spread the wealth to his receivers, as Jake Reynoldson (three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown), Will Sharpton (two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown) and JJ Tylicki (two catches for 50 yards) led kept the BV Northwest defense on its toes. Mikie Tujague chipped in eight carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

The St. James defense did its part as well. Tryntin Goering, Cade Lautt and Max Charlton all came up with interceptions. Lautt also forced a fumble.

St. James will play next at 7 p.m. Friday at Mill Valley.

De Soto 42, Leavenworth 7

De Soto made a big statement in its first game as a member of the United Kansas Conference, as the Wildcats made quick work of Leavenworth in a 42-7 victory.

Jackson Miller hit Connor Flynn for an 18-yard touchdown pass and also scored twice on the ground. Joey Oplotnik chipped in two touchdown runs for the Wildcats, and Gavin Williams also scored from 46 yards out.

The Wildcats and Pioneers were deadlocked at 7-7 after the first quarter, but the De Soto defense didn’t allow anything more the rest of the way. Shane Watts led the way with two interceptions.

De Soto will play host to Wyandotte at 7 p.m. Friday for its home opener.

Mill Valley 35, BV West 24

Tyler Green took over the game in the second half to power Mill Valley to a 35-24 victory over Blue Valley West.

All three of Green’s touchdown came after the break. Green’s longest score came from 67 yards out.

Christian Roth set the tone for the Jaguars by recovering a fumble for a touchdown just five seconds into the game.

The Jaguars’ season opener also marked the first game for Free State transfer Jordan Preston. The senior quarterback connected with Dustyn Sweet for a touchdown pass just before the break to give Mill Valley a 14-10 halftime lead.

Mill Valley will meet St. James in Week 2 for a rematch of the 2017 state quarterfinals.