SM North football drops season opener against SM South

OVERLAND PARK — The message from Shawnee Mission North first-year head coach Zach Rampy to his team following a 23-0 loss to SM South on Friday was a simple one.

As the Indians began to break out of their postgame huddle, they asked each other, ‘How will you get better?’ to ensure that everyone knew what the main objective would be in everything that they do while preparing for their next game.

“That’s been our message all year. It’s always about the next play. It’s always about the next rep," Rampy said. "You can’t do anything about the past. If you dwell on it, it’s only going to make you bad. We always talk about getting better the next day. What are you going to do to make the next day your best day that you’ve had?”

While the Indians were unable to put up any points on the scoreboard, Rampy did have a number of positive things to take away from his team’s performance. The bottom line, though, was that the big plays were quickly erased by a penalty, loss of yardage or a turnover.

After the North defense forced South to go three and out on its first drive, senior Tremaine Jackson burst through a hole for a 43-yard run on the Indians’ first play from scrimmage. The Indians couldn’t build any momentum from Jackson’s run, though, as penalties stalled the drive. North was flagged 11 times on the night.

“It was great to see our defense fly around making plays. We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times. We got some momentum and then we shoot ourselves in the foot with a penalty or with a dumb mistake and not being able to line up where we’re supposed to be,” Rampy said. “The good thing about that is that they’re all correctable mistakes. So we’ve got to come back next week to practice and fix what we did wrong and get ready for the (Olathe North) Eagles because they are a tough football team.”

North got its offense rolling again on its second drive — getting all the way inside the South 10-yard line. Senior quarterback Zach Bush started to build a rapport with his receiving corps, as he completed seven of his first 10 passes. However, it only took one play to halt North’s momentum. The Raiders were able to get to Bush for a sack, which pushed them back just outside of the red zone. The Indians had to settle for a field goal attempt, but Jack Spencer’s attempt from 34 yards out fell just short.

The Indians offense struggled to get much going after its first two drives, but the defense was able to keep North in it. South’s hopes of a scoring drive to close the first half were dashed when Ja’Ron Byrd, Alex Taylor and Varenzo Henderson came up with sacks just before the break.

The effort from the North defense helped keep the game scoreless at halftime. South quarterback Jack Roberts was limited to two completions for the entire game, but one of them went for a touchdown pass. Roberts found Nolan Thimmesch for a 35-yard connection to put the Raiders on the board with 9:44 left in the third quarter.

North nearly had an answer when Henderson picked off Roberts and returned it 71 yards for what he thought was a pick six to cut the deficit to 7-6. However, another North penalty came in the middle of Henderson’s return to wipe out the touchdown.

“I think they called a face mask on No. 80, Alex Taylor,” Rampy said. “I wasn’t sure what happened.”

The Indians were still within striking distance going into the fourth quarter, but the Raiders put North at arm’s length for the final 12 minutes. Will Hughes drilled a 20-yard field goal with 11:02 to go to make it a two-possession game at 10-0. Less than a minute later, South’s Parker Minnick gave the Raiders the first of their two defensive scores when he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The Raiders still left the door open, though. Hughes’ extra point attempt failed to keep it a two-score game at 16-0. The window closed quickly on North’s chances to make a game of it. Sidney Hales picked off Bush and took it to the house on the Indians’ ensuing drive to bring the score to 23-0 with 9:52 left.

The outcome was far from what Rampy was hoping for in his first game at the helm for the Indians, but aside from that he enjoyed the experience.

“It was awesome; everything except for the loss,” Rampy said. “It was cool to be out there on the field with my brother and my buddies and guys that I know are great coaches. They did a great job tonight, and I know we’re going to get in the film room after this and we’re going to get better.”

North will try to bounce back in a Week 2 matchup with Olathe North, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Olathe District Activity Center.