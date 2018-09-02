Mill Valley girls cross country claims Greg Wilson Classic title

OVERLAND PARK — With returning six of its seven runners from last year’s state runner-up team, there aren’t any secrets about what the ultimate goal is this season for the Mill Valley girls cross country team.

All of the miles that the Jaguars logged over the course of the summer were put in not only to help prepare themselves to be a state championship-caliber team, but to gear up for the Greg Wilson Classic on Saturday at Johnson County Community College. The Jaguars checked off their first meet victory of the season, as they had six runners earn medals for placing in the top 20.

It was the Jaguars’ lone newcomer in their top seven that led them to the team title in freshman Katie Schwartzkopf, who placed fourth with a 5,000-meter time of 19:38.3.

“It was probably like the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Schwartzkopf said. “I just want to thank all of my teammates for all of the support.”

While Schwartzkopf was the Jaguars’ clear-cut No. 1 runner after a strong third mile, there was only a 37-second gap between the Jaguars’ No. 2 and No. 6 runners. Morgan Koca and Delaney Kemp cracked the top 10 after finishing seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 20:15.5 and 20:18.5. Molly Ricker (12th place, time of 20:40.6), Jenna Walker (17th, 20:51.2) and Molly Haymaker (19th, 20:52.3) rounded out the medalists for the Jaguars. Josie Taylor provided MV a strong seventh runner with a 26th-place time of 21:23.8.

Schwartzkopf emphasized that her teammates played a critical role in giving her the confidence to contribute right away at the varsity level.

“Oh my gosh, they are so amazing,” Schwartzkopf said. “Any time I feel worried, they just make me feel so much better. I love them.”

The Jaguars won the meet with a team score of 41 to edge runner-up St. Thomas Aquinas by 14 points. Washburn Rural’s Jaybe Shufelberger coasted to the individual title after clocking in at 18:33.6 to finish 45 seconds clear of second-place finisher Tessa Valdivia, of Blue Springs.

The Mill Valley boys squad has the same expectations for this season as the girls team after finishing as the state runner-up in 2017. The Jaguars finished fourth in the boys team standings at the Greg Wilson Classic with 118 points.

Jack Terry and Darius Hightower medaled after placing ninth and 16th, respectively, to lead the Jaguars. Terry finished with a time of 16:13.9, while Hightower came in at 16:46.2.

The rest of the Jaguars weren’t far behind. Matt Turner (30th, 16:59.9), Nathan Greenfield (31st, 17:00.3), Carsyn Turpin (35th, 17:08.8), Josh Mansfield (41st, 17:22.3) and Cameron Coad (42nd, 17:23.4) completed the Jaguars’ top seven.

“I felt like the beginning of the race was a little quick, but me and my team kept it packed up really well and I finished strong,” Terry said.

Terry doesn’t have any specific times in mind that he’s focused on hitting this season. As long as he’s doing everything in his power to help his team and set the Jaguars up for success, he’ll be happy.

“My goal is to bring up the team with me and hopefully we can end the season with a state championship,” Terry said.

Rockhurst won the Greg Wilson Classic on the boys side with 54 points. Wes Porter posted a time of 15:22.7 to win the race for the Hawklets.

Kasunic, Molina pace SM North

After leading Shawnee Mission North to a Class 6A state title last fall, senior Katie Kasunic is hoping to end her high school cross country career with more hardware.

Kasunic started off her senior season with a sixth-place time of 19:45 to help the Indians finish fourth. Abby Onnen also garnered a medal after placing 15th with a time of 20:44.8.

“It was pretty good. I love Greg Wilson, so it was a good course for our first meet,” Kasunic said. “It was definitely really hot, so I was a little thirsty for the entire race. I’m happy with the first race.”

Keagan Stiers and Caroline Colburn join Kasunic and Onnen as returners from last year’s state title team. Stiers and Colburn respectively finished 27th and 34th with times of 21:26.6 and 21:51.4. The core four for the Indians are hoping to do a better job of packing up as the season goes on. As the SM North upperclassmen work on personally improving, they’re also helping the freshman duo of Josie Tyrrell and Chloe Belgum as they begin their high school careers.

Tyrrell and Belgum finished 41st and 49th with respective times of 22:20.5 and 22:44.2, which was an encouraging sign for Kasunic.

“They both have great personalities and strong leadership skills, which is awesome especially for them being varsity runners,” Kasunic said. “It’s just really great to see how much they’ve improved over the summer. This first meet they both did really good.”

Kasunic, Onnen, Stiers and Colburn aren’t the only runners in the SM North program who know what it feels like to win a state title. Senior Asher Molina claimed a 6A state crown in the 1,600 meters last spring. Molina was hoping to pick up right where he left off from track season at the Greg Wilson Classic, and he felt good about his performance.

The SM North senior was able to stay with a tight-knit pack with Terry, Olathe North’s Jackson Caldwell, Rockhurst’s Matthew Ingle, Aquinas’ Reece Jones and De Soto’s Sam Hubert for the first two miles before slightly falling off pace in the third mile. Molina finished 10th with a time of 16:17.5 to guide the Indians to sixth place.

“My goal in the race was to stay with that second pack. I did lose contact with them and couldn’t catch up with them,” Molina said. “I think I was behind them by like five or 10 seconds at the most. Really what I’m hope about is hitting my goal, which is to just stay a contender. Every week I’ve been talking to (head coach Aaron) Davidson and what he wants from me is to just be a contender with those top guys.”

The Indians only put five runners in the field for the varsity boys race since they weren’t quite at full strength. While Molina is excited for them to return, he was glad that it gave the opportunity for someone else to step up. Sophomore Trevor Maxville did just that, as he clocked in at 16:58 to finish 28th.

“We were honestly thinking as a sixth man once Sebastian (Garcia) steps in. For him to come out and break 17 (minutes) and get second (on the team), it really says a lot because Trevor is one of those runners who is very, very consistent,” Molina said. “He shows up every day and you know that he is going to hit his base mileage. To see a consistent runner have such a breakout race like that, it’s really something that you want to see as like a coach or as a fan of the sport because those are the people who deserve it the most.”

Logan Jiskra (37th, 17:15.9), Zach Bell (38th, 17:18.1) and Austin O’Dwyer (50th, 17:34.7) were also in action for the Indians.

De Soto kicks off Jack Sachse era

De Soto senior Sam Hubert had a breakout junior cross country season, and he proved that it wasn’t a fluke at the Greg Wilson Classic.

Just like any other runner, Hubert was more than ready to step up to the starting line for the first race of the season. Hubert credited first-year coach Jack Sachse for setting up the perfect race plan that resulted in a personal-record time of 16:05.7, which was good for fifth place.

“My coach really wanted really wanted to stress that that first mile is going to be super conservative. We were all going to be really excited for the first meet, so it was likely that a lot of people were going to go out way too fast or faster than they should,” Hubert said. “I was still a little fast. I was 4:53 for my first mile, but I still think I definitely sort of followed that and executed the race plan pretty well after that.”

The De Soto senior was curious how the team would perform altogether after losing Andre VanMeerhaeghe — the Wildcats’ consistent No. 2 runner from last season — and adding in a few freshmen. Hubert was pleased with how the Wildcats were able to pack up to secure a 10th-place finish.

“I think we’re doing really well. The boys team definitely has a lot more depth than we’ve had in the past few years,” Hubert said. “We’ve brought in a couple of freshmen who are doing really well in the workouts and we’ve got some returners, so it’s a good team all the way through where in the past years we’ve been a lot more youth-heavy on the boys side.”

Carson Sturdy and Graham Hudelson both broke the 18-minute barrier. Sturdy placed 46th with a time of 17:30.4, while Hudelson finished 63rd at 17:58. There was only a five-second gap between De Soto’s No. 4 and No. 7 runners. Henry Rokusek (73rd, 18:17.7), Brady Huggins (75th, 18:18.8), Kyle Newberry (76th, 18:18.8) and Chase Culver (78th, 18:22.4) rounded out the top seven for the Wildcats.

Packing up was also the key to success for the De Soto girls team. There was only a 26-second gap between De Soto No. 1 runner Justine Wheeler (47th, 22:39) and No. 4 runner Rylie McDaniel (57th, 23:05.3). Katelyn Gress (52nd, 22:50.4) and Alyssa Perry (23:03.8) were sandwiched between Wheeler and McDaniel.

“I think we did pretty good,” Gress said. “We were all close together finishing.”

Gress saw her first action with the Wildcats while making her high school debut. The De Soto freshman felt good about her race, but she already knows what she can do at the Wildcats’ next meet in order to get faster.

“I’m going to fix not going too fast in my first mile because I definitely went out too fast,” Gress said. “I need that slow that down so I can have more energy at the end of the race.”

The Wildcats finished eighth in the girls team standings.

Demo medals for SMNW

The Johnson County Community College cross country course has treated Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Riley Demo very well over the past year.

Demo surprised herself last fall when she qualified individually for state along with Amy Kowalczewski at the 6A regional at JCCC. The SM Northwest senior was in top form again at the Greg Wilson Classic, as she posted a 10th-place time of 20:28.1.

“I’ve definitely been working on finishes because those weren’t strong suit before. I felt really, really good at the end,” Demo said. “I think my pacing was good, especially for the first race. I’m happy with it.”

The Cougars didn’t have a team score since they only had four runners finish, but they still saw some encouraging signs from their first meet to go along with Demo’s race. Demo packed up with Gracie Goodpaster (32nd, 21:35.7) and Kiara Stamati (did not finish) for the first half of the race. The SM Northwest trio is hoping to build off of that going into their next meet.

“They’re really good girls. We train together, so it’s always fun to get to race together, too,” Demo said. “We’re always a really good pack.”

Sydney VanHorn (50th, 22:49.5) and Abby Winter (58th, 23:17.6) also ran for the Cougars.

The SM Northwest boys placed 11th with Spencer Kaleko leading the way. Kaleko was disappointed with how he finished, but wasn’t completely discouraged with his overall race. Northwest’s No. 1 runner felt good about his chances of finishing in the top 20 until he ran out of gas in the last mile.

“Obviously it didn’t end how I wanted it to, but I was really proud of how I raced. I went in pretty sore,” said Kaleko after clocking in at 17:09.9, which was good for 36th place. I can’t tell if it was from lifting or squatting or running a lot of hills, but I just ran with my heart today. I know my body didn’t feel that good, but I know I especially gave it my all on that last mile.”

Kaleko wasn’t the only SM Northwest runner who walked off the course not feeling satisfied. He said that most of his teammates were expecting to run faster, but Kaleko is confident that the Cougars will bounce back. The rest of the pack for the Cougars included Jackson Burnett (39th, 17:19.8), Sam Steinlicht (51st, 17:37.1), Caleb Masters (64th, 17:58.5), Ryder Jarrett (71st, 18:10.6) and Noah Gruman (92nd, 19:13.4).

“I know some guys weren’t too happy, but I’m really proud of us. We like to run happy,” Kaleko said. “We like to run relaxed. I think we did a good job on our warmup of being together as a team, laughing and smiling. I think that’s what we’re really about with just enjoying what we do.

Kaleko added, “Don’t get me wrong — we take this very seriously. We love racing. Without racing, what would we be training for? It’s a blessing to come out and show what we’ve been working on.”