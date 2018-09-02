St. James finishes 3rd, SMNW takes 5th in Fat Cat boys soccer tournament

The St. James Academy and Shawnee Mission Northwest boys soccer teams finished third and fifth, respectively, in the Fat Cat tournament after picking up wins on Saturday.

The Thunder topped Wichita North, 1-0, behind a shutout from Christian Kaufman and goal from Zach Flax. Kaufman saved a penalty kick for the second time this season.

St. James (3-1) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mill Valley.

Shawnee Mission Northwest edged Blue Valley West in penalty kicks after the match was deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of regulation. Conner Figgins and Tony Ramos scored a goal apiece for the Cougars.

Northwest (3-1) will return to the pitch against Olathe North at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.