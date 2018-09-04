Maranatha to host Kansas City area Christian college fair

Maranatha Christian Academy will host the 2018 Kansas City Area Christian College Fair & Financial Aid Workshop from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the school’s North Campus Gymnasium, 15000 W. 63rd Street (Lackman Road and 63rd Street).

Over three dozen Christian colleges and universities from the Midwest region will have representatives on hand to discuss their schools with Kansas City’s high school students and their parents.

In addition, the event will also offer a free financial aid workshop to acquaint students and their parents with the latest financial strategies and tools to fund a college degree program.

Each college will have a display booth with a variety of resources to aid families in their college selection process.

“This may be the most informative and comprehensive Christian college event these students and their parents will see in the Kansas City area this year,” said Dave Keener, the Maranatha college counselor and Dean of Students who coorinates the fair. “The opportunity to meet faculty and students from this many institutions face-to-face and to ask them questions is a unique opportunity indeed.”

The event is sponsored by the North American Coalition for Admissions Professionals.