Shawnee resident wins ‘People’s Choice’ at Norwegian-American folk art exhibit

Shawnee resident Helen Scherer won a red ribbon and a People’s Choice Award in the annual “National Norwegian-American Folk Art Exhibition” at Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center in Decorah, Iowa.

The judged exhibition, sponsored by Decorah Bank & Trust, was on display from June 8-July 28.

Scherer won the ribbon and award in the weaving category with a wall hanging titled “Sæterjentens Søndag.”

“This is an åkle wall-hanging made primarily in krokbragd technique,” she said. “The design was inspired by Jørgen Moe’s lyrics to the Norwegian Ole Bull’s classic violin piece, ‘Sæterjentens Søndag’ (The Herd Girl’s Sunday).”

In the song, the herd girl wished she could be walking to church and singing, but she must tend the cattle at the mountain dairy.

The piece includes depictions, from top to bottom, of: Ole Bull’s 400 plus bottles of French wine; snippet of music; sun peeking over the mountains at dawn; trees; herd girls; mountain pasture full of cows; churches in the valley, women in Norwegian costume walking to church; and a river at the bottom of the valley.

“My mother, Marit Nordheim, had been a weaver in Øyer, Oppland, Norway, before immigrating to the United States in 1953, so I grew up with a floor loom in the house and shared her love for textiles,” Scherer said.

The exhibition also included woodworking, knifemaking, and rosemaling categories.

Vesterheim, which has some of the most outstanding examples of decorative and folk art in the nation, established the rosemaling exhibition in 1967 and added weaving, woodworking, and knifemaking in later years.

“This year’s exhibition included more than 100 examples of beautiful folk art by fantastic contemporary artists from all over the country,” Zach Row-Heyveld, Vesterheim’s Exhibitions Manager, said. “It’s a great way to see what’s happening in the world of Norwegian-inspired folk art today.”

Each year, judges award blue, red and white ribbons representing points that accumulate over successive exhibitions toward a Vesterheim Gold Medal.

Judges also present Honorable Mention and Best of Show awards and the public votes for People’s Choice awards.

Judges this year for weaving were Jan Mostrom, Gold Medal weaver from Chanhassen, Minn. and Shannon Dallenbach-Durbin, Director of ArtHaus, Decorah, Iowa.

With world-class exhibitions and 12 historic buildings in scenic Decorah, Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, showcases the best in historic and contemporary Norwegian folk and fine arts, and explores the American immigrant experience.

This national treasure is also a center for folk-art education, offering a wide variety of classes in authentic Norwegian folk art every year.

For more information on the museum’s exhibitions, classes, events, membership opportunities, and ways to donate, check Vesterheim’s website at vesterheim.org, call the museum at 563-382-9681, or write to Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum, 502 W. Water St., P.O. Box 379, Decorah, IA, 52101-0379.