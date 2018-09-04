A Shawnee tradition fires up again: city to hold car show this weekend

Start your engines because the 12th Annual Wheels and Dreams Car, Truck and Bike Show is making a roaring comeback.

Get your hot rods ready and roll out from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at Shawnee Town 1929.

People really get revved up for this family-friendly event that attracts more than 5,000 spectators and 300 cars. It is relocating the fun to Shawnee Town this year because of “Nieman Now” construction but there will still be plenty to do and see. Not only can all you gearheads check out cars from way back when all the way up to some of the latest models, but there will also be live music, food vendors, sponsor areas and more.

Proceeds help keep Shawnee Town 1929 running along with all of its educational programs that help thousands of local students.

Also, mark your calendar for the very next weekend, because Shawnee Town will be hosting another family-friendly event, with it's 43rd Annual Friends of Shawnee Town Arts & Crafts Fair & Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 15.