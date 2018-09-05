Boys soccer roundup: De Soto falls to Shawnee Heights in double-overtime

The De Soto boys soccer team dropped a heartbreaker to Shawnee Heights — falling 3-2, in double-overtime.

The Wildcats built a 2-0 halftime lead behind goals from James Henggeler and Edi Diaz.

De Soto (1-2) will try to bounce back at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leavenworth.

Kansas City Christian 5, Maranatha 0

Maranatha was unable to keep pace with Kansas City Christian in a 5-0 loss.

The Eagles (0-2) will take the pitch next at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they play host to Summit Christian.