Girls tennis roundup: St. James wins Pittsburg quad

While rain postponed or suspended several tennis matches in the Kansas City area on Tuesday, St. James traveled south to win the Pittsburg quadrangular.

The St. James doubles teams of Gabbi Taylor/Kaley Coffman and Molly Book/Madi Biondo set the tone by not dropping a match. Lexi Rasmussen also went undefeated at No. 2 singles, while Kathleen Shepard helped highlight the quad for the Thunder by winning in a tiebreaker against Pittsburg’s No. 1 singles player.

In other tennis action on Tuesday, De Soto had its quad at Spring Hill postponed to Monday, Maranatha lost a rain-shortened duel against Kansas City Christian and Shawnee Mission North had its duel against Olathe West suspended while trailing 7-1 with four matches to play.