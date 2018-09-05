Mill Valley volleyball rallies from two sets down to upend BVNW

For the first two sets of the Mill Valley volleyball team’s home match against Blue Valley Northwest, the Jaguars hung right with the Huskies but couldn’t grab momentum in crunch time.

The third set looked more of the same, as the Huskies were one point away from sweeping the Jaguars. Debbie Fay’s squad responded with three unanswered points to win the set and force a fourth set. The 3-0 Mill Valley run to end the third was a sign of things to come. The Jaguars outlasted the Huskies in the fourth set before overcoming deficits of 7-1 and 13-10 in the fifth to win the match, 22-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-13.

“It’s just teamwork. We’ve got to have something out of every single player for us to be successful,” Fay said. “That’s a really good team. We were having a heck of a time stopping their outside. We have to go big-little until we run out of subs, but it just took effort out of everybody.”

Freshman Taylor Roberts and sophomore Molly Carr led the Jaguars with 15 and 14 kills, respectively. With the Jaguars trailing 24-23 in the third set, Carr came through with a kill to tie it and Roberts ended it with a spike two points later.

“I’m kind of used to playing at that pace,” Roberts said. “At first it was kind of stressful, but I kind of rose up my intensity.”

While Roberts and Carr delivered late in the third set to extend the match, the Jaguars’ depth was critical in putting them in position to win. Sophomore Carlie Bradshaw came off the bench to record four kills in the third.

“It’s great to rely on people to step in even when they are not practicing with us normally,” Carr said. “Carlie and Brylee (Peterson) both weren’t practicing with us at all, and it’s great that they can step in and help us out a lot.”

The Jaguars were also dialed in from the service line in the third set with senior Sydney Pullen, junior Whitney VanDyke and sophomores Jaden Ravnsborg and Emma Fox tallying an ace apiece. Fox had a team-high five aces in the match.

After flipping the script at the end of the third, the Jaguars were the ones holding a slim lead for most of the fourth set. Sophomores Faith Archibong was a force in the fourth along with Roberts and Bradshaw, but it was Carr had stepped up when the Jaguars needed it most. With the score deadlocked at 23-23, Carr notched back-to-back kills to force a winner-take-all fifth set.

“I think it just took everyone’s effort,” Carr said. “We definitely struggled the first two sets at staying together as a team. It definitely helped us a lot when we came together.”

VanDyke and fellow setter Anna Judd continued to dish out assists to Carr and Roberts when the Jaguars faced their biggest deficit of the match at 7-1 in the fifth. Carr collected three kills and Roberts added two during a 7-1 Mill Valley run that tied it up. Roberts was involved in one of the most controversial points of the match a few minutes later. The Mill Valley freshman thought she had a kill that trimmed the Huskies’ lead to 10-9, but the official ruled the Roberts’ foot stepped over the middle line.

Freshman Amara Traiger, Bradshaw and Roberts notched a kill apiece to keep the Jaguars in it, but they traded points to find themselves in a 13-10 hole. Roberts came up with a kill to back the Jaguars back on serve, and she was the one on the line with the match in her hands. An ace from Roberts gave the Jaguars their first lead of the fifth at 14-13 to set the stage for Traiger to record the match-winning kill.

“I have my other freshman Amara so it’s kind of like we build off of each other,” Roberts said.

Fay has never been shy about including a few freshmen on the varsity roster, and this year is no different with the likes of Roberts, Traiger and Peterson seeing action against the Huskies. Watching the younger players step up in big moments has been a thrill for Pullen, who is the lone senior on the Mill Valley squad.

“It’s really awesome because I remember my freshman year I was so nervous because it’s big,” the Mill Valley libero said. “It’s completely different than middle school volleyball, so I’m really impressed with the freshmen that we have.”

The win over the Huskies pushed the Jaguars’ record to 3-1. The Jaguars know that their schedule will only get more difficult as they go up against Eastern Kansas League foes and state-ranked teams such as BV North (No. 1 in 6A), BV West (No. 6 in 6A), Blue Valley (No. 7 in 6A), St. James (No. 1 in 5A) and St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 2 in 5A). After defeating BV Northwest and having their lone loss of the season coming against BV West in three sets, the Jaguars are confident that they can do some damage going forward.

“I feel like we’re the underdogs in this league. People don’t really expect us to come out and win,” Pullen said. “If we just keep playing like we play, I think we can do really well.”

The Jaguars will play host to BV Southwest and BV West in a triangular scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.