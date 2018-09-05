Mill Valley’s Sarah Lawson wins SM East Invitational

Mill Valley senior Sarah Lawson fired a round of 6-over-par, 78 to win the Shawnee Mission East Invitational on Tuesday at Milburn Country Club.

Lawson led the Jaguars to third place, as Mill Valley posted a team score of 344. Shawnee Mission East won its home tournament with a score of 339, and St. Thomas Aquinas followed in second at 343.

Libby Green also cracked the top 10 for Mill Valley with a round of 86, which was good for eighth place. Hannah Davie (11th place, round of 87), Ava Van Inwegen (20th, 93) and Caroline Lawson (40th, 108) rounded out the golfers for the Jaguars.

Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Julie Johnson led the way again for the Cougars after finishing 37th with a round of 106. Sidney Henkensiefken finished one shot back of Johnson to finish 39th. Lauren Kelley and Haley Wiercinski shot rounds of 111 and 122 to place 43rd and 47th, respectively.

Katlyn Killeen paced the Indians with a 23rd-place round of 94. Dolores Hernandez (50th, 138), Caitlyn Scaduto (52nd, 150) and Brianna Hubenett (53rd, 150) were also in action for SM North.