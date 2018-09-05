Today's news
Volleyball roundup: St. James sweeps Blue Valley West
September 5, 2018
The St. James volleyball team completed its unbeaten homestand to open the season with a sweep of Blue Valley West on Tuesday.
The Thunder (4-0, No. 1 in Class 5A) made quick work of the Jaguars (No. 6 in 6A) en route to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-9 victory.
St. James will hit the road for the first time this season for the Millard North Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday.
SMNW falls to Olathe Northwest, Gardner-Edgerton
Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered losses to two top-five teams after coming up short against Gardner-Edgerton (No. 5 in 6A) and Olathe Northwest (No. 2 in 6A).
The Cougars (1-3) lost in straight sets to the Trailblazers, 25-14, 25-21, before falling to the Ravens, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22.
Shawnee Mission Northwest will try to bounce back in its home triangular against Blue Valley Southwest and Emporia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Maranatha edged by top-ranked Heritage Christian
Maranatha gave Heritage Christian all it wanted, but lost in straight sets to the No. 1 team in 2A, 27-25, 25-23, 25-22.
The Eagles (5-1) will try to rebound from their first loss of the season when they play host to Harmon at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SMN stymied by Free State, Olathe North
Shawnee Mission North lost to Free State (No. 4 in 6A) and Olathe North in its home triangular.
The Indians (0-5) fell to the Firebirds, 25-8, 25-11, before being upended by the Eagles, 25-11, 25-13.
Next up for SM North will be the Lansing Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.
