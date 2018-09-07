De Soto cross country sweeps home meet

The De Soto girls and boys cross country teams ran to first place at their home meet on Thursday at Lexington Lake Park.

Nicole Schottler and Sam Hubert were the individual champions for the Wildcats with respective 5,000-meter times of 22:36 and 17:02. The De Soto girls placed seven runners in the top eight.

De Soto's next meet will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Wyandotte County Park.