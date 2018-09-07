Archive for Friday, September 7, 2018
De Soto cross country sweeps home meet
September 7, 2018
The De Soto girls and boys cross country teams ran to first place at their home meet on Thursday at Lexington Lake Park.
Nicole Schottler and Sam Hubert were the individual champions for the Wildcats with respective 5,000-meter times of 22:36 and 17:02. The De Soto girls placed seven runners in the top eight.
De Soto's next meet will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Wyandotte County Park.
More like this story
- De Soto boys cross country wins Frontier League meet; DHS girls second
- Cross Country roundup: St. James sweeps Maple Leaf Classic
- Zade, Hubert lead De Soto to Bishop Miege Cross Country Invitational titles
- De Soto girls swim and dive wins Inter-League Conference title
- Girls swim and dive roundup: MV, DHS, SJA compete at Timberwolf Invitational; Wildcats win at Bonner Springs
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment