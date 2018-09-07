Archive for Friday, September 7, 2018
Volleyball roundup: DHS tops Gardner-Edgerton; MCA sweeps Harmon; SMNW upends Emporia, falls to BVSW
September 7, 2018
The De Soto and Maranatha volleyball teams both picked up victories on Thursday, while Shawnee Mission Northwest split its matches at its home triangular.
After dropping the first set, De Soto (5-2, No. 3 in 5A) upended Gardner-Edgerton (No. 10 in 6A). The Wildcats upended the Trailblazers, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19. De Soto will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Lansing Invitational.
Maranatha bounced back from its first loss of the season by sweeping Harmon, 25-7, 25-3, 25-22. The Eagles (6-1, No. 7 in 2A) will play host to Bishop Ward at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Shawnee Mission Northwest swept Emporia, 26-24, 25-14, before falling to Blue Valley Southwest in three sets. The Cougars (2-4) will take on Olathe North and SM South at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Olathe North triangular.
