Football roundup: De Soto, SMNW move to 2-0 with Week 2 victories

The De Soto and Shawnee Mission Northwest football teams coasted to wins on Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Wildcats rolled to a 47-8 victory over Wyandotte, while the Cougars cruised past Leavenworth, 41-12.

De Soto quarterback Jackson Miller scored three times on the ground and had another touchdown through the air on a 24-yard pass to Brandon Taylor to lead the Wildcats. Miller found the end zone twice from 10 yards out and again on a 5-yard carry.

Keagan Sturdy and Tyson Priddy broke free for respective touchdown runs of 31 and 27 yards. Dylan Dossett rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats after punching it in from 3 yards out.

Shane Watts hauled in two interceptions for the second straight week to lead the Wildcats defensively.

The Wildcats will play host to Turner at 7 p.m. Friday.

Shawnee Mission Northwest pulled away from Leavenworth in the second half after taking a 14-6 lead into the locker room.

Ty Black threw touchdown passes to Ty Lindenman (50 yards) and Peyton Carder (24 yards), and added another score on a 1-yard run.

Jamie Alexander scored on both sides of the ball between a touchdown run and a fumble recovery in the end zone. Darrius Brown added a 10-yard touchdown run, which was set up by an Ethan Beaumont interception.

Next up for the Cougars is a matchup against Olathe South at 7 p.m. Friday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

SMN falls to Olathe North

Shawnee Mission North’s offense came alive late, but it wasn’t enough for the Indians in a 55-27 loss to Olathe North.

Billy Conaway paced SM North with three catches for 169 yards and corralled two touchdown passes from Zach Bush. Dearic Quinn and Varenzo Henderson scored on the ground to highlight SM North’s running attack.

The Indians (0-2) will be back in action against Free State at 7 p.m. Friday at SM North.

Maranatha's road game against Altoona-Midway postponed

Maranatha was unable to take the field on Friday after its game against Altoona-Midway was postponed.

No makeup date has been announced on crossroadsconference.org.

The Eagles (1-0) will play host to Crest at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic School.