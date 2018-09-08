Mill Valley football surges past St. James for 14-13 victory

For the first three quarters of Friday’s Week 2 matchup between Mill Valley and St. James, it wasn’t a very happy homecoming for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars had come up empty on their first four trips to the red zone, and were still looking to get on the scoreboard in the middle stages of the fourth quarter.



The Mill Valley defense was able to keep quarterback Jordan Preston and the Jaguar offense within striking distance, though, and that’s all that the Free State transfer could ask for. Tyler Green punched it in from 2 yards out to make it a one-score game with 6:32 remaining, and Preston tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Zukowski five minutes later to complete a 14-13 comeback victory for the Jaguars over the Thunder.

“It was awesome. We believe in each other as a team,” Preston said. “We enforce that every day in practice and in our meetings. We know we have what it takes to reach our goals. I think in our last drive we all believed in each other, which is why we scored on that last drive.”

Preston’s touchdown toss to Zukowski pushed him just over 300 passing yards. The Mill Valley senior completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Logan Talley led the Mill Valley receiving corps with 10 receptions for 121 yards — including a 38-yard catch that set up Zukowski's touchdown.

All three of Zukowski’s catches came after the break. Zukowski corralled a 41-yard reception that put the ball on the 2-yard line, and Green scored on the next play. The Mill Valley senior caught three balls for 67 yards. Fellow senior Matty Wittenauer added four catches for 46 yards.

“They’re seniors and that’s what we love to see is our seniors stepping up. That’s what we love to see is our seniors stepping up — especially in crunch time when we need them,” Mill Valley coach Joel Applebee said. “Jayce obviously had some big, big plays for us. I’m very proud of him. He deserves that.”

The Jaguars were able to show some balance offensively, as Green rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Applebee has been pleased with how the Lansing transfer has stepped in for the injured Cameron Young.

“He’s just been doing such a great job. He’s such a workhorse,” said Applebee of Green. “The kid is such a positive kid. He just wants nothing but what’s best for our team, and that’s what I love about him.

“Obviously we miss Cam. I think Cam will be back, but Tyler is doing a great job of stepping in for Cam because Cam is a tough loss for us.”

While Mill Valley (2-0) finished with some big offensive numbers with the help of the two fourth-quarter scoring drives, the St. James defense kept the Jaguars at bay for the first three quarters. Of the four stops that the Thunder defense made in the red zone, one came on an interception in the end zone from Jase Adams and another was the result of a Thomas Stark forced fumble that was recovered by Knox Luther. Stark forced another fumble on the goal-line, but Green recovered it in the end zone to break up the St. James shutout.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who like to fly around. Cade Lautt and Rob Stark in the middle and Wyatt (Grable) on the outside has been playing really good,” St. James coach Tom Radke said. “We really like our defensive backs. Hopefully Tryntin (Goering) is going to be OK. He’s a great DB for us. Coach (Tanner) Hageman is doing a great job with those guys. There just getting after the ball. They’re fun to watch.”

St. James (1-1) opened the season by keeping its opponents scoreless for the first seven quarters, which included shutting out Blue Valley Northwest last week. The Mill Valley defense made a few big plays of its own to fuel the Jaguars to victory. As St. James tried to mount a final scoring drive in the final minute-and-a-half, Chase Shryock and Justin Sanders recorded back-to-back sacks before Nick Davie sealed the win with an interception of Jack Moellers in the end zone.

“It just shows in our preparation,” Shryock, who also recovered a fumble, said. “We take practice very seriously. Coach (Drew) Hudgins does a great job and gets us ready to go to play on Friday.”

The defenses set the tone in the first half, but Moellers was able to give St. James a 6-0 halftime lead after finding JJ Tylicki for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The Thunder elected to go for two, but did not convert. Moellers showcased his arm on the Thunder’s first scoring drive with a 49-yard pass to tight end Brock Bruggeman.

The Thunder added to their lead in the third quarter when Moellers found a wide open Mikie Tujague for a 33-yard touchdown toss. The junior quarterback completed 12 of 22 passes for 234 yards. Tujague paced St. James with five receptions for 100 yards.

Radke let his players know after the game that they had no reason to hang their heads about how they played. The Thunder will try to bounce back against BV West in Week 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at BV Northwest.

“We gave great effort. They made a couple of plays at the end and they came away with a one-point win,” Radke said. “We played hard, fought hard — that’s how high school football is supposed to be, right? It was a good, hard-fought game and we just came up one point short.”

Next up for Mill Valley is a road tilt with Bishop Miege, which is also set for 7 p.m. Friday.

“These kind of games are always good — especially for later on in playoff time and things like that. Now we’re just thinking about Miege,” Applebee said. “In our league you can’t look beyond. We’ve obviously got a very tough opponent next week at their place.”