Volleyball roundup: St. James 2nd at Millard North Invitational; De Soto 4th at Lansing Invitational

The St. James Academy volleyball team made a run to the Millard North Invitational championship match before ultimately falling to Millard North in three sets.

St. James (6-1, No. 1 in Class 5A) won the first set, but Millard North prevailed, 18-25, 25-21, 25-15.

The Thunder notched victories over Millard South, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19; Concordia 21-25, 25-12, 25-13; and Skutt Catholic, 25-16, 25-19 to earn a spot in the championship match.

Next up for the Thunder is the Mo-Kan tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lee’s Summit West.

De Soto also went undefeated in pool play in the Lansing Invitational en route to a fourth-place finish.

The Wildcats (8-4, No. 3 in 5A) upended Shawnee Mission North, 25-10, 25-8; Basehor-Linwood, 25-8, 25-10; Seaman, 28-26, 18-25, 25-19, and Spring Hill, 21-25, 25-12, 30-28, in pool play. Louisburg (No. 3 in 4A) topped De Soto in the semifinals, 18-25, 27-25, 25-18. Lansing (No. 2 in 5A) swept the Wildcats in the third-place match, 25-22, 25-19.

De Soto will play next at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Turner triangular against Shawnee Heights and Turner.

Shawnee Mission North went 0-4 with losses to De Soto; Seaman, 25-8, 25-7; Spring Hill, 25-19, 25-20, and Basehor-Linwood, 25-14, 25-6.

The Indians will play host to Topeka High (No. 9 in 6A) and Highland Park at 5 p.m. Monday.