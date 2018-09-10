Elementary teacher from Shawnee indicted on child sex charge

Kansas City, Kan—An elementary school teacher in Kansas City, Kan., has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

The Kansas City Star reports 42-year-old Jason Crum, of Shawnee, was charged Friday on a felony count of sexual exploitation of a child.

He was released from jail after posting $100,000 bond.

The charge alleges that between January 2014 and January 2015, Crum attempted to convince a child under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Crum is listed on the Kansas City, Kan., school district’s website as an elementary school teacher.

A district spokeswoman says officials had recently been made aware of Crum’s arrest and placed him on administrative leave.

The school district released the following statement:

“Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools was recently made aware of that one of its teachers has been charged with inappropriate behavior involving a child.

“That individual has been placed on Administrative Leave.

“KCKPS takes incidents such as these seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement in this matter.”

Court records do not list an attorney for Crum.