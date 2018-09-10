Shawnee homes featured on upcoming fall tour

A Shawnee standout will be featured on the upcoming fall Parade of Homes tour.

The grand-prize winning Hilmann Home, 6712 Apache, highlights the convenience of popular, main-floor living.

Its bright, open floor plan serves as the perfect home for entertaining.



The residence is designed with a fresh palette of grays and neutral colors accented by the newest fixtures, flooring and glass tile materials using the latest design techniques.



Style is combined with practicality by making use of wall space with many built-ins: bookshelves, cubby storage and a trendy mudroom storage locker.



With the transitional-contemporary finishing’s and the use of natural wood flooring, the home exudes effortless elegance that is right on point with today’s trends.

The Hilmann Home is one of 17 Shawnee houses on the tour, which takes place Sept. 22 to Oct. 17.

It will feature 330 homes by 105 builders in eight counties across the metropolitan area.

The Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, is a hugely popular event that has been going on since 1947.

In that time, millions of greater Kansas City residents and visitors have enjoyed viewing the latest in-home innovations, styles and decorating.

The second largest Parade of Homes in the United States, this year’s Fall Parade will continue to showcase the area’s premier new homes, home builders and communities.

All homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Home prices range from $220,000 to $1.85 million.

Free Parade guide books will be available for pickup at the HBA (I-435 & Holmes) and at all Parade homes during the event.

In addition, an online home search is available at KCParadeofHomes.com.

Homes can be searched by price, location, builder, floor plan, subdivision and school district. There is also a convenient, user-friendly mobile app Parade-goers can download.