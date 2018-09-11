Sixth grade student hit by car while riding bicycle to school

A Ray Marsh Elementary School sixth-grader was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he and his bicycle were hit by a car.

The crash occurred just before 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of 55th Street and Rosehill Road.

Major Sam Larson says the 12-year-old was riding his bicycle north towards the school when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle in the intersection. The boy was wearing a helmet when he was hit.

"He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and our traffic unit is still investigating the crash," Maj. Larson said.

A parent of another Ray Marsh student tells Operation 100 News that the stop sign can be difficult to see at certain times of the morning due to the sun. The parent also says there is not a crossing guard at the intersection.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.