Boys soccer roundup: Mill Valley shuts out Aquinas
September 12, 2018
In a rematch of the 2017 5A state quarterfinals, Mill Valley avenged a loss to St. Thomas Aquinas after shutting out the Saints, 2-0, on Tuesday.
Jake Ashford and Ian Carroll scored a goal apiece, while Aidan Veal recorded his third shutout of the season.
The Jaguars (3-1) will take on Shawnee Mission East at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
Free State 1, SM North 0
Shawnee Mission North suffered its first loss of the season after falling to Free State, 1-0.
The Indians (3-1) will try to bounce back against SM Northwest at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
Leavenworth 3, De Soto 0
De Soto was unable to keep pace with Leavenworth in a 3-0 loss to the Pioneers.
The Wildcats (1-3) will try to get back on track when they play host to Free State at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Summit Christian 5, Maranatha 0
Maranatha came up short in a 5-0 loss to Summit Christian.
The Eagles (0-3) will take on Bishop Seabury at 4:30 p.m. Friday at MCA.
