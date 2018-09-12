Today's news
SMNW gymnastics wins SMW Invitational
September 12, 2018
The Shawnee Mission Northwest gymnastics team finished first at the SM West Invitational with a team score of 100.15.
Celeste Gordon, Zoe Kopp and Cici Ladesich swept the top three spots in the all-around to help the Cougars win the meet by more than eight points. Shawnee Mission North took third.
