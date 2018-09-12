St. James 3rd, Mill Valley 4th at first leg of EKL girls golf tournament

St. James Academy’s Allison Comer was the runner-up with a round of 80 at the first leg of the Eastern Kansas League tournament on Tuesday at the Country Club of Leawood.

Beth Grant joined Comer in the top 10 to help guide the Thunder to third place. Grant carded a round of 90, which was good for ninth place.

Kelly Krebs and Jane Grant fired rounds of 92 and 96 to respectively finish 12th and 17th.

Mill Valley also had four golfers in the top 20 to earn a fourth-place finish.

Sarah Lawson (sixth place, round of 86) and Libby Green (seventh, 87) led the way for the Jaguars. Hannah Davie (13th, 92) and Megan Haymaker (20th, 97) joined Lawson and Green in the top 20.

Ava Van Inwegen (32nd, 110) and Caroline Lawson (37th, 115) rounded out the golfers for the Jaguars.

St. Thomas Aquinas posted a team score of 342 to win the tournament by 14 strokes over Blue Valley West. Julia Misemer, of BV West, was the individual champion after shooting a round of 73.