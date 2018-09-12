Today's news
Volleyball roundup: De Soto, SMNW sweep triangulars; Maranatha upends Bishop Ward
September 12, 2018
The De Soto and Shawnee Mission Northwest volleyball teams went 2-0 at their respective triangulars on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (11-4, No. 3 in Class 5A) swept Shawnee Heights, 25-19, 25-13, and Turner, 25-11, 25-6. De Soto will return home for a triangular against Basehor-Linwood and Leavenworth at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Cougars (4-4) picked up victories against Olathe North, 25-12, 25-12, and SM South, 25-7, 25-20. Northwest will play host to Free State at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Maranatha coasts past Bishop Ward
Maranatha took down Bishop Ward in straight sets, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20.
The Eagles (7-1, No. 7 in 2A) will try to keep rolling at 6 p.m. Thursday at Van Horn.
MV tops BV West, falls to BV Southwest
Mill Valley (4-2, No. 8 in 6A) avenged its first loss of the season with a 25-19, 25-17 win over Blue Valley West (No. 4 in 6A) before falling to BV Southwest, 25-23, 25-19.
Next up for Mill Valley will be a triangular at 5 p.m. Monday at Emporia.
SMN stumbles against Olathe West, Lawrence High
Shawnee Mission North suffered losses to Olathe West and Lawrence High (No. 6 in 6A). The Indians fell to the Owls, 25-23, 25-9, and to the Lions, 25-8, 25-9.
North (1-12) will play host to Shawnee Mission South at 6 p.m. Thursday.
