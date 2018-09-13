Today's news

Adrian resigns from Shawnee City Council

Photo by Sara Shepherd. Enlarge photo.

By Jennifer Bhargava

September 13, 2018

Justin Adrian resigned from the Shawnee City Council, the city's website states.

He turned in a formal letter of resignation to Mayor Michelle Distler, the governing body and City Manager Nolan Sunderman on Wednesday.

Photo by Jennifer Bhargava

His resignation is effective immediately.

A reason for his resignation was not stated on the website.

Adrian represented Ward 3, which encompasses a large portion of western Shawnee.

Per charter ordinance, if a council vacancy occurs from May 2 to Dec. 31, the remaining council members may appoint someone to fill the vacancy until a special election is called at which time a candidate will be elected for the unexpired term.

The council will discuss the process to fill the vacancy at the Oct. 2 council committee meeting.

Adrian, a high school history teacher, was elected last November and he was sworn into the Ward 3 position in January.

The Dispatch will update this story as more details become available.

