Adrian resigns from Shawnee City Council

Justin Adrian resigned from the Shawnee City Council, the city's website states.

He turned in a formal letter of resignation to Mayor Michelle Distler, the governing body and City Manager Nolan Sunderman on Wednesday.

His resignation is effective immediately.

A reason for his resignation was not stated on the website.

Adrian represented Ward 3, which encompasses a large portion of western Shawnee.

Per charter ordinance, if a council vacancy occurs from May 2 to Dec. 31, the remaining council members may appoint someone to fill the vacancy until a special election is called at which time a candidate will be elected for the unexpired term.

The council will discuss the process to fill the vacancy at the Oct. 2 council committee meeting.

Adrian, a high school history teacher, was elected last November and he was sworn into the Ward 3 position in January.

The Dispatch will update this story as more details become available.