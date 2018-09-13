Today's news
Adrian resigns from Shawnee City Council
September 13, 2018
Justin Adrian resigned from the Shawnee City Council, the city's website states.
He turned in a formal letter of resignation to Mayor Michelle Distler, the governing body and City Manager Nolan Sunderman on Wednesday.
His resignation is effective immediately.
A reason for his resignation was not stated on the website.
Adrian represented Ward 3, which encompasses a large portion of western Shawnee.
Per charter ordinance, if a council vacancy occurs from May 2 to Dec. 31, the remaining council members may appoint someone to fill the vacancy until a special election is called at which time a candidate will be elected for the unexpired term.
The council will discuss the process to fill the vacancy at the Oct. 2 council committee meeting.
Adrian, a high school history teacher, was elected last November and he was sworn into the Ward 3 position in January.
The Dispatch will update this story as more details become available.
