Boys soccer roundup: Tanner Anderson nets golden goal to lift SMNW over SMN in OT
September 14, 2018
Tanner Anderson scored with with 3:49 remaining in overtime to send the Shawnee Mission Northwest boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Shawnee Mission North on Thursday.
The Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead on a penalty by Axel Marquez before Sergio Barajas pulled the Indians level with 14 minutes to go.
Shawnee Mission Northwest (4-1-1) will try to keep rolling against Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.
Shawnee Mission North (3-2) will play next at 6 p.m. Monday at Bonner Springs.
St. James 0, Bishop Miege 0, 2OT
St. James registered its first draw of the season after playing Bishop Miege to a scoreless tie.
The Thunder (3-3-1) will be back in action against Bishop Carroll at 3 p.m. Saturday at SM South.
Shawnee Mission East 2, Mill Valley 0
Two second-half goals powered Shawnee Mission East to a 2-0 win over Mill Valley.
The Jaguars (3-2) will try to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Monday when they play host to Lansing.
