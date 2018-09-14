St. James girls golf 2nd at BV Cup; SJA’s Allison Comer finishes as runner-up

St. James Academy’s Allison Comer earned her second straight second-place finish after firing a round of 80 to be the runner-up at the BV Cup on Thursday at Eagles Landing Golf Course.

Comer was one of three St. James golfers to finish in the top 10, as the Thunder placed second to Blue Valley West in the team standings. Beth Grant (ninth place, round of 93), Jane Grant (10th, 95) and Kelly Krebs (12th, 96) rounded out the golfers for St. James.

Blue Valley West’s Julie Misemer carded a 72 to win the tournament and lead the Jaguars to first place by 20 strokes.