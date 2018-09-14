Volleyball roundup: Maranatha sweeps Van Horn

The Maranatha volleyball team recorded its third straight sweep after coasting past Van Horn, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19, on Thursday.

The Eagles (8-1, No. 6 in Class 2A) will be back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Metro Academy triangular.

SMNW drops dual against Free State

Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered a four-set loss to Free State. The Firebirds upended the Cougars, 25-10, 14-25, 27-25, 25-8.

The Cougars (4-5) will look to bounce back in the Mo-Kan tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at Lee’s Summit West.

SMN falls to SM South

Shawnee Mission North lost its dual against Shawnee Mission South.

The Indians (1-13) will play next at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Turner triangular.