Football roundup: SM Northwest, Maranatha move to 3-0

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and Maranatha Christian Academy football teams claimed victories on Friday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Cougars clipped Olathe South, 27-21, in overtime, while the Eagles shut out Crest, 66-0.

Blake Reeder found Peyton Carder in the corner of the end zone on the Cougars’ overtime possession. The extra point was no good, but William Crafton’s pass break-up capped off a SM Northwest defensive stand on the Falcons’ possession to seal it for the Cougars.

In a game that featured seven turnovers, SM Northwest owned a 21-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. The Falcons pulled even when Reed Smith hit AJ Shields with an 84-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 to go.

The lone points in the second half for the Cougars came from the defensive side of the ball when Charles Brockmann corralled a pick six.

Black completed 20 of 38 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The SM Northwest sophomore’s touchdown passes went to Dale Talley (46 yards) and Justin Mitchell (19 yards) to give the Cougars a 14-7 halftime lead.

Next up for SM Northwest is a district matchup against SM East at 7 p.m. Friday at SM North.

Maranatha picked up its second win of the week after the Eagles crushed Crest. The Eagles had their Week 2 game against Altoona-Midway moved to Monday, but did not miss a beat during their 74-14 victory.

Nate Burdette completed 9 of 14 passes for 180 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over Altoona-Midway. Burdette also scored twice on the ground after rushing for 62 yards on seven carries. Five of Burdette’s six touchdown passes went to Brock West, who hauled in seven receptions for 174 yards.

David He added two touchdowns for the Eagles, as "he caught a 4-yard pass from Burdette and scored on one of his nine carries.

The Eagles were also active on the defensive end. Burdette came up with two interceptions, and West contributed with another pick. Zach Pelham and Jayden Oquendo each had a sack.

Maranatha kept things rolling on both sides of the ball against Crest. The 66-0 shutout actually lowered the Eagles’ points per game to 70.7. It also marked their first shutout of the season.

MCA will be back in action against Madison-Hamilton (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic School.

St. James comes up short against BV West

Mike Tujague ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns, but St. James couldn’t get over the hump in the second half during a 35-30 loss to Blue Valley West.

Jack Moellers added a touchdown run for St. James (1-2), and completed 17 of 32 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions.

Blue Valley West’s combo of Abe Lawrence (23 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown) and Edgar Hunley (21 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown) led the way for the Jaguars, who improved to 1-2.

St. James will try to get back to the .500 mark against Bishop Miege (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mill Valley.

Mill Valley stumbles to Bishop Miege

Tyler Green found the end zone in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for Mill Valley in a 40-7 loss to Bishop Miege.

Green rushed for 59 yards on 21 carries. Miege’s Brison Cobbins put up similar numbers with 19 totes for 67 yards, but added three touchdowns.

The Stags pulled away with three touchdowns in the final six minutes and 40 seconds of the first half. Miege took a 26-0 lead into the locker room.

Mill Valley (2-1) will try to bounce back on the road against St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

SMN falls to Free State

Shawnee Mission North couldn’t contain Free State’s high-octane offense in a 62-0 loss to the Firebirds.

Keenan Garber scored three touchdowns — two receiving and one rushing — to pace the Firebirds (3-0).

The Indians (0-3) will try to get in the win column against Olathe West (0-3) at 7:30 p.m Friday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.