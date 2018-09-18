Shawnee students named National Merit semifinalists

Students from Shawnee have been named National Merit Semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

These students took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen for 1.6 million program entrants each year.

They will have an opportunity to advance in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards.

These scholarships, worth about $31 million, will be offered this coming spring.

The Shawnee students are: William Hecht, Mill Valley, and Megan Goetz, Noah Gruman, Thomas Hall and Mina Rulis, Shawnee Mission Northwest.